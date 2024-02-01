Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State VK Singh jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities on Thursday.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for devotees and tourists seeking divine darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in the 'navya-divya-bhavya' temple of Ayodhya.

Also Read | Governance, Development and Performance Is Government's 'GDP' Mantra for Growth, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the special occasion, the Chief Minister stated, "The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya's connectivity but also holds the potential to boost tourism."

Earlier, successful air services had commenced from Ayodhya to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the CM added.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: History Sheeter Bludgeoned to Death With Wooden Plank in Wagle Estate Area; Juvenile Detained, Two Suspects at Large.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham's new international airport by the Prime Minister on December 30, 2023, signifies a promising future for Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath called upon all citizens to collaborate in enhancing the glory of Ayodhya, encouraging responsible utilisation of the new air services and sharing the beauty and traditions of Ayodhya with the world.

Reflecting on Ayodhya's significance, Chief Minister Yogi stated, "Ayodhya is a symbol of the nation's faith, and public sentiments are intricately linked with Lord Shri Ram Lalla. Every Ayodhya resident aspired for the city's development, and today, that dream is becoming a reality. Indeed, Ayodhya deserves this transformation."

"Ayodhya, for some reason, suffered neglect in the past. A decade ago, the idea of an international airport in Ayodhya seemed unimaginable. Improved connectivity to Ayodhya was also beyond contemplation. However, overcoming the stigma imposed on Ayodhya centuries ago, Ram Lalla now resides majestically in his grand temple. Today, the entire world rejoices in witnessing this dream materialise" the Chief Minister further said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the event of January 22 was more than just a programme, stating, "While God is omnipresent, this marks a restoration of India's glory. The consecration programme for the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla has infused a new spirit, enthusiasm, and excitement into every Indian citizen. This collective energy embodies the vision of a new India. It is poised to contribute to the Prime Minister's commitment to establish India as a developed nation in the global arena by 2047."

The Chief Minister highlighted that over the past 10 days, Ayodhya has witnessed a remarkable influx of more than 25 lakh devotees seeking the divine darshan of Lord Ramlala. This extraordinary situation has sparked widespread curiosity and surprise among the people.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh for initiating new flight services to Ayodhya. He urged the group to replicate such endeavours for the benefit of other regions within Uttar Pradesh.

During the programme, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed Chief Minister Yogi's efforts for the comprehensive development of Ayodhya as 'revolutionary.' He emphasised the transformative impact of chanting Lord Ram's name, stating that wherever it resonates, tasks are accomplished with unparalleled dedication and success.

Meanwhile, as SpiceJet announced the commencement of flights from Ayodhya to Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar handed over the boarding passes to the first passenger on SpiceJet at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)