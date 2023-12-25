Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday expressed his commitment to transforming the system over the last nine years and said he considers discipline the pillar of good governance.

The basic mantra of 'sushasan' (good governance) is that people can easily avail the benefits of government services at home, he said while addressing a gathering on 'Good Governance Day' in Panchkula.

On the occasion, Khattar paid tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries.

According to an official statement, Khattar acknowledged that it was under the leadership of Vajpayee that the country witnessed progress from "east to west and from north to south".

The initiative of fostering connectivity had begun during Vajpayee's tenure, which is regarded as a model of good governance, he said.

He said the journey of good governance in Haryana "commenced in 2014", resulting in the establishment of trust among the people in government and its services.

The BJP had formed the government for the first time on its own in Haryana in 2014.

During his tenure, Vajpayee initiated projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, focusing on improving basic infrastructure in the country, he said. Prime Minister Modi has continued this legacy since 2014, actively advancing the cause through many initiatives and started the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at disseminating information and ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach people, he further said. --

