Bahraich, December 25: Three people, including two passengers of a bus, died and 20 others were injured when it collided head on with a rice-laden truck on Monday morning, police said. Police sources said that truck driver Pappu (40), a resident of Deoria, died on the spot. Bus passengers Mahboob (35), a resident of Shravasti, and Ram Raj (38), a resident of Gonda, also died on the spot.

They added that 20 passengers of the ill-fated bus were also injured. Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani and Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma reached the incident site and the district hospital and took stock of relief, rescue and treatment given to the injured. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Die As Bus Crashes Into Car in Chitrakoot.

Bus-Truck Collision in Bahraich

The SP told reporters that the truck was coming from Shravasti to Bahraich and the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Balrampur. Both the vehicles collided head on near the Dharaswan village on Bahraich-Shravasti road in Kotwali Dehat police station area. He added that according to the information received so far, three people have died in this accident. The vehicles have been straightened with the help of JCB. The injured are being treated in hospitals. The dead included two bus passengers, he said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

District Magistrate Monica Rani told reporters that some injured people have been admitted at the Gilola community health centre (CHC) in Shravasti as it is close to the accident site. Police sources also said that all the injured were brought to the Gilola CHC, from where six were sent to Bahraich. Later, seriously injured Suraj (10) was sent to Lucknow for treatment.