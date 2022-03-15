New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said DJB's zonal laboratory was awarded certification for quality management systems that shows that the Board is maintaining "utmost quality" in all its projects.

He also posted pictures of the certificate on Twitter.

This certification will be valid till March 13, 2025.

"In its first, Delhi Jal Board's, zonal laboratory of sewage treatment plant received its certification for quality management systems (ISO 9001: 2015) today (Tuesday). This certification indicates that Delhi Jal Board is maintaining utmost quality management in all its projects," Jain said in a tweet.

Jain had earlier directed officials to use modern technology and upgrade all sewage treatment plants (STPs) and biogas plants in the city.

In the new method of upgradation, existing plants will be revived according to the latest standards without additional civil work, without cutting trees and with minimal effect to the neighbourhood.

