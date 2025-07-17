New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly is organising a three-day training programme for MLAs to familiarise them with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The NeVA training programme is aimed at familiarising the MLAs with the digital tools and functionalities of the e-Vidhan platform for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The training will take place from July 21 to July 23. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has inspected the special training centre, which is under development by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Assembly premises, said a statement.

The newly constructed training centre has been equipped with approximately 18 to 20 computers to facilitate hands-on learning for the MLAs, it said. The training sessions will be conducted by experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) who will guide the MLAs through the features and functionalities of the NeVA platform.

These experts will provide hands-on instruction to ensure that legislators are well-equipped to navigate the digital tools and workflows essential for modern legislative operations, said an official statement.

Over three days, members will receive hands-on training covering digital document access, real-time tracking of legislative business, submission of questions and motions, and other digital workflows essential to a modern, efficient Assembly, the statement added.

