New Delhi, July 17: A political storm brewed in Bihar’s Darbhanga district after a viral video surfaced from the 83-Darbhanga Assembly segment, where a man accused a woman seen inside a voter centre of being affiliated with the BJP and illegally involved in electoral roll duties. The video, widely shared on social media, especially by opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, has now drawn a strong clarification from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tejashwi Yadav, while posting the video on the social media platform X, claimed: “How is the Modi government at the Centre, through the Election Commission, under the pretext of revising the voter list, bent on destroying democracy and abolishing the Constitution? Faced with defeat in the elections, every kind of tactic is being employed.” The video shows a man questioning a woman at a voter centre, to which she responds that she is a social worker. The man alleges she is the BJP's district president and accuses her of illegally influencing the voter list process. However, the Darbhanga district administration quickly issued a rebuttal and clarified the matter. BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi’s Stealing Charge of ‘Election Chori’ at EC Regarding ‘SIR’ Exercise in Bihar, Scoffs at Jail Swipe on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The district administration stated that the building in question is a government school, not a private or BJP office, and that the voter list revision work was being conducted under proper supervision. According to the administration, the woman in the video is Sunita Kumari, who is the district president of Shikshak Sabha Bharti. She was present at the booth as per duty. The man who filmed the video was identified as a political worker attempting to create confusion and falsely accused the BLOs (Booth Level Officers) and the administration of bias. The ECI also responded to the viral post shared by Tejaswi Yadav and, in a reply to this post on X, stated, “The claims made in the video are false.” Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

It directed citizens to official platforms for verified information. With Bihar’s upcoming elections gaining momentum, the incident underlines the growing tension between political parties and the significance of credible electoral processes. The district administration has affirmed its commitment to transparency and warned against spreading misinformation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).