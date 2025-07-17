Konaseema, July 17: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner here after she refused to engage in the sex trade, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on July 16 following a domestic dispute. According to police, the woman had separated from her husband after childbirth and had been in a live-in relationship for the past six to eight months with the accused, a mechanic from Vijayawada. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for ‘Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men’, Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

"She was allegedly killed by her live-in partner after she refused to agree to his demand to engage in sex trade," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) S Murlimohan. The accused, reportedly an alcoholic, frequently suspected the woman of infidelity, the DSP added. On the day of the incident, the woman had returned to her mother's house, where her brother and the accused were also present. A heated argument broke out after the man allegedly pressured her to take up sex work. Sex Trafficking in Tamil Nadu: Court Convicts Former Woman Teacher for Attempted Human Trafficking of Girl Students.

He then attacked the woman's mother and brother, causing minor injuries. When the woman intervened, he fatally stabbed her in the chest and thighs, the DSP said. Police have booked the accused under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is currently absconding, and search operations are underway.

