Bareilly (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a minor girl admitted for treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly city, police said.

A case was registered against Dr Naeem Ali, a resident of Jogi Nawada under Baradari police station limits under relevant sections of the BNS, POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act last week, Izzatnagar Station House Officer Brijendra Singh said.

The incident took place on July 11, when the minor victim was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Universe Hospital, where Dr Ali was employed.

The girl's brother lodged a complaint alleging that the doctor made obscene advances and molested the victim while she was alone in the ICU.

The police said the accused had been absconding since the FIR was filed, and a special team was formed to arrest him.

On Tuesday evening, acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Ali from Delapeer locality here, the police said.

During interrogation, the police said, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the offence, saying that he committed the crime when he found the girl alone in the ICU.

He was produced before a magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody, police added.

