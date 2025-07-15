Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video Digitally Altered’

Mumbai, July 15: A video circulating on social media, particularly among Pakistan-based accounts, claims that External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar admitted to the loss of three Indian Rafale jets during the recent India–Pakistan conflict. However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that the video is digitally altered and misleading.

The viral video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "India's EAM Jaishankar has finally admitted the loss of multiple fighter jets to Pakistan, including three Rafales. It was very unfair of Pakistan to target Indian jets, said Dr Jaishankar." The digitally altered video of S Jaishankar saying India lost three Rafale Jets to Pakistan runs for 22 seconds. Did India Admit Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Viral Video Claiming Jaishankar Admitted Loss of Rafale Jets to Pakistan Is Digitally Altered

🚨 A video circulating on social media falsely claims that External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar has admitted loss of three Indian Rafale jets to Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ❌ #FAKE Claim Alert! ❌The circulating video has been digitally manipulated, with doctored audio… pic.twitter.com/AZ02oax1uU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 15, 2025

No, EAM S Jaishankar Did Not Admit That India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan

However, the video is a manipulated excerpt from an original interview posted by Newsweek on July 1. The full 49-minute unedited video features a conversation between S Jaishankar and Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad, during which EAM Jaishankar does not mention any loss of Indian fighter jets. In the original interview, Jaishankar is heard saying, “Pakistanis did attack us massively that night. We responded very quickly thereafter. And the next morning, Mr Rubio called me up and said the Pakistanis were ready to talk.”

The line “We had already lost three Rafales to Pakistan two days ago” has been inserted into this part of the original video using artificial intelligence tools. Thus, it is evident that a digitally altered video is being shared, mostly by Pakistan-based users, as a genuine clip of S Jaishankar admitting to the loss of three Rafale jets. Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Statement.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, in media interviews in Singapore, said, "India lost fighter jets on the opening day of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan due to tactical mistakes that were swiftly rectified before the Indian Air Force returned in big numbers and carried out precision strikes deep inside the neighbouring country."

“What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed. What mistakes were made -those are important. Numbers are not important. The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew our jets again, targeting at long range,” a Bloomberg report quoted the CDS Chauhan as saying.

Fact check

Claim : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitted that Pakistan downed three Indian Rafale jets during the conflict Conclusion : The claim is misleading and the video is digitally altered. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).