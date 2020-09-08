Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) A doctor serving with the government hospital at Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru district has died due to COVID-19, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Dr Devraj (38), died on Monday night.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest Will 'Silence' Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

He reportedly tested positive on August 28 and was undergoing treatment at home.

After he developed breathing problems last evening, he was being shifted to a hospital in Tumakuru, but died mid-way, the sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Trying to Rescue Calf From Well.

Health Minister B Sriramulu, expressing grief over Dr Devraj's death, said it was "unfortunate" that he died due to covid.

Noting that he was a good doctor and had served coronavirus patients, he said all facilities and compensation his family was entitled to would be given at the earliest.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet said he was pained on hearing about Dr Devraj's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)