India News | Domestic Flight Operations Resume at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): As domestic flight movement resumed in West Bengal on Thursday, passengers queued up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, while maintaining social distancing, as they were screened before entering the terminal.

Passengers' luggage was also sanitised before they entered the airport.

Speaking to ANI, Chunky, a passenger said, "I had planned to go by road to Mumbai so we are really thankful to the government for resuming the flight operations. Passengers are taking all possible precautions, we are not touching anything".

Another passenger, Ruchi Mittal said, "I am happy to return. I am from Pune and I have to take a bus or train from Mumbai to reach there. I am facing a little inconvenience but I have been stranded here since two and a half month so I am happy to go back home. I am travelling with my five-year-old daughter."

The domestic air travel resumed in several parts of the country, following the relaxations in the fourth phase of the nation-wide lockdown.

With cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc and coronavirus, West Bengal had been dealing with a dual challenge over the past few days. (ANI)

