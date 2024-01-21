Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): In response to people questioning the timing (muhurta) of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday urged people "not to scare people in the name of Lord Ram" by making claims that "muhurta is not holy".

"Don't scare people in the name of Lord Ram--that the muhurta is not holy. Where there is Lord Ram, there is holiness. Lord Ram is coming to the temple from the tent; the construction of 'garbhagriha' is complete," said Baba Ramdev.

"This is not just the construction of Ram Temple. This is the advancement of the nation towards 'Ram Rajya'...We attained political independence on 15th August 1947. Now, there will be cultural, religious and spiritual independence too," added Baba Ramdev.

Ahead of this, the Patanjali Yogpeeth founder said that the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla here will mark the end of the centuries-old wait.

"Ram Mandir Hi Ram Rajya Ka Shankhnaad Hai (Ram Temple is the cornerstone of Ram Rajya). This is a big celebration of Sanatana Dharma. This (Pran Pratishtha ceremony) marks the end of centuries-old wait," he said in a press briefing with several religious leaders in the temple town.

He said that with Pran Pratishtha countrymen should take a pledge that they will make efforts to free this country from economic and educational slavery.

"There was also an era of economic and political slavery in the country. Now we should pledge that we will make efforts to free this country from economic, and educational slavery," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on Monday. In the run-up to the event, the PM is undergoing an 11-day special ritual --Anushthan-- which began on January 12. As part of the rituals, sources said, the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor, and taking only a coconut water diet. (ANI)

