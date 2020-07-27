New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. He said that Kalam has left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics.

"Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People's President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics," Shah tweeted.

Shah said that Kalam's quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of a self-reliant India.

BJP national president JP Nadda also put out a message saying that Kalam was a people's President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring people in the country.

"My heartfelt tribute to former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary. He was a people's President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country," Nadda tweeted.

Known as the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam contributed not only to science but also served as the 11th President of India and was widely regarded as the 'People's President'.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations--Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India's most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, the People's President was awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

