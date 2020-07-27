Tamil Nadu: Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram earlier today, on his 5th death anniversary.
Mumbai: Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt leaves from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
I spoke with Prime Minister yesterday and told him about the behaviour of the Governor. I spoke with him regarding the letter I had written to him seven days back: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file pic)
ICC today officially launched inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on 30th July 2020 in Southampton, it'll determine qualification for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India: ICC
Lt Gov GC Murmu today inaugurated Ropeway Service from Bahu Fort Temple to Mahamaya. The ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism in Jammu as it connects 3 temples-Jamvant Gufa Peerkho, Mahamaya Temple & Bahu Fort Temple: Dept of Info & PR, J&K
1,503 new #COVID19 cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 26,892 including 16,793 recoveries and 9,918 active cases. Death toll rises to 147: State Health Department
Congress' Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kr & Kapil Sibal write to Rajasthan Gov over proposal to convene Assembly Session. Letter reads 'Any deviation from constitutional position in current circumstances would be an avoidable negation of your office & create a constitutional crisis.'
Rafale jets are both beauty and beast, said the Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf after the first batch of five twin-jet combat aircraft left from France for India.
The first batch of five twin-jet Rafale combat aircraft has left from France for India today. Watch Rafale jet taking off from French airbase.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought to know from the Ashok Gehlot Government whether it can give a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session. "It will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," the Governor has reportedly said.
Mumbai, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch several COVID-19 testing facilities at different places across India via video conferencing. PM Modi will launch high throughput coronavirus testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata today.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus over the weekend. He posted a video on Sunday morning in which he described himself as "absolutely fine" and urged all those showing symptoms of the COVID-19 to get themselves tested, reassuring them that "there is no need to fear".
The death toll in Assam due to floods this season crossed the century mark on Sunday and increased to 102.
Maharashtra reported 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state increased to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. According to the State Health Department, the recovery rate in the state is 56.74 percent. The total number of cases in India crossed 13 lakh mark on Sunday.
