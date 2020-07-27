Mumbai, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch several COVID-19 testing facilities at different places across India via video conferencing. PM Modi will launch high throughput coronavirus testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus over the weekend. He posted a video on Sunday morning in which he described himself as "absolutely fine" and urged all those showing symptoms of the COVID-19 to get themselves tested, reassuring them that "there is no need to fear".

The death toll in Assam due to floods this season crossed the century mark on Sunday and increased to 102.

Maharashtra reported 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state increased to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. According to the State Health Department, the recovery rate in the state is 56.74 percent. The total number of cases in India crossed 13 lakh mark on Sunday.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.