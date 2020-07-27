New Delhi, July 27: India saw its highest single-day spike of 49,931 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 708 deaths due to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Following the biggest single-day increase, the number of coronavirus cases in India inched closer to 1.5 million mark and reached 14,35,453, with death toll surging to 32,771 across the country due to the pandemic. High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing Facilities to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi in 3 Cities Via Video Conference Today; Here's All About The Project Through Which Testing Will be Ramped Up in India.

Of the 14,35,453 coronavirus cases, 4,85,114 were active. Over the past 24 hours, 31,991 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries in India to 9,17,567, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic, with 3,75,799 cases and 13,656 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 2,13,723 cases, and 3,494 deaths. Covaxin Trial Update: Phase-I Human Clinical Trial of India's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Begins at AIIMS, 30-Year-Old Man Given First Dose.

With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,827. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, reported 5,199 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 96,141, and 82 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the toll to 1,878.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,178,027 and 146,460, respectively. Brazil came in second place with 2,419,091 infections and 87,004 deaths. India ranks third.

