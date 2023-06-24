Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a distinguished immunologist and educator from Jammu and Kashmir, has made significant contributions to the field of molecular immunology and cancer biology, with a specific focus on breast cancer and the immunobiology of microbes.

Armed with a Master's degree in Life Science from HNB Central University and a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dr Manzoor's expertise lies in understanding the intricate mechanisms of diseases and developing innovative therapeutic approaches.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 10 Militant Bunkers Busted in State, 1,100 Looted Arms Recovered.

His remarkable research accomplishments and dedication to teaching have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, Dr Manzoor pursued his PhD at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, where he delved into the role of co-stimulation in antigen-presenting cells and the survival of intracellular pathogens. His groundbreaking research shed light on critical pathways involved in immune response regulation.

Also Read | Delhi: 43-Year-Old Brain Dead Man Saves Multiple Lives Through Organ Donation at AIIMS.

With a passion for sharing knowledge, Dr Manzoor has authored more than 15 books, including publications with esteemed international publishers like Elsevier USA and Springer-Nature. Some of the prestigious books of Dr Manzoor Include Therapeutic Potential of Cell Cycle Kinases in Breast Cancer (Springer), Role of Tumor Microenvironment in Breast Cancer and Targeted Therapies (Elsevier), Combinational Therapy in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (Elsevier), Developing Costimulatory Molecules for Immunotherapy of Diseases (Elsevier), and much more.

Dr Manzoor has been always the frontline in the publication process. He has been publishing in reputed journals for the last 10 years including journals having impact factors of more than 4. The esteemed publications of Dr Manzoor include those in reputed journals like Frontiers in Oncology, Cancer Biomarkers, Frontiers in Immunology, PlOS One, Breast Diseases, Seminars in cancer biology, Frontiers in Pharmacology, Breast Cancer, medical oncology, Scientific Reports and many more.

He is an active member of renowned scientific organizations and societies, including the American Association of Cancer Research, the Royal British Society, the International Immunology Association, the Indian Cancer Society, and the Indian Immunology Society.

His expertise extends to the development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for undergraduate students, supported by UGC-Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) SWAYAM. Till now he has completed four MOOC courses including, MOOCs in Immunology course and Endocrinology course for UG students, MOOC courses on Human Genetics, and Human Population Genetics.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Dr Manzoor is actively engaged in cutting-edge research projects funded by SERB-DST, Government of India, and JKST&IC-DST, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. His projects aim to tackle drug-resistant cancer stem cells through combination therapy in breast cancer (TNBC), while also focusing on the early detection and prevention of breast cancer using machine learning tools. Furthermore, his investigations into the molecular mechanisms of drug-resistant microbes are opening new avenues in the fight against infectious diseases.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Manzoor expressed his passion for his work, stating, "I am driven by a deep curiosity to unravel the complexities of the immune system and its interactions with cancer and infectious diseases. Through my research, I strive to contribute to the development of novel therapeutic strategies that will improve patient outcomes and ultimately save lives."

Dr Manzoor's commitment to education goes beyond research. As a respected faculty member at the University of Kashmir, he imparts knowledge in subjects such as Cancer Biology and Immunology to aspiring students. As the Head of the Department of Bioresources and the Nodal Officer of the Department of Internal Quality Assurance, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the academic landscape and fostering excellence within the institution.

Acknowledged for his exceptional achievements, Dr Manzoor has received numerous accolades, including the Teachers Associate Research Excellence Fellowship (TARE) by DST, Government of India, and the Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP-2019) by the Indian Academy of Sciences and National Science Academy.

Last year, 2022, Dr Manzoor has been awarded by J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his startup in the service sector regarding breast cancer, screening, and early detection. Besides this, Dr. Manzoor has been always involved in public awareness programs regarding breast cancer. In this regard, he organized a mega breast cancer awareness cum screening event at the University of Kashmir last year 2022.

Dr Manzoor's remarkable journey as an immunologist, researcher, and educator continues to inspire both his peers and students. With his unwavering dedication to advancing knowledge and making a positive impact in the field of immunology, he stands as a beacon of hope in the pursuit of understanding and conquering complex diseases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)