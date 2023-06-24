Imphal, June 24: Security forces on Saturday busted 10 militant bunkers in Manipur's Kangpokpl district and recovered 1,100 arms and 13,702 pieces of ammunition, which were looted by the attackers after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Reports said that the attackers looted thousands of sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition from different police stations and security posts during the continuing violence. Manipur Violence: Mob Torches Minister L Susindro's Godown, Tries to Burn Down Residence in Imphal.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Manipur government has handed over the June 21 IED blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Three people were injured in the blast inside a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle parked on a bridge in Bishnupur district.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle came from the Churachandpur side. It is a sensitive case given the involvement of insurgents operating in the state and across the border. Hence, it has been transferred to the NIA," an official said.

Manipur has around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar. On Saturday, the Manipur police informed that the situation is tense in the state but under control with sporadic incidents being reported from some districts.

Also, the district security co-ordination committee meetings are being held regularly. Patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations are also being conducted in the vulnerable areas by the security forces with special emphasis on the fringe areas of both hill and valley districts.

Movement of goods-laden trucks carrying essentials, food grains and life saving drugs along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured with strict security measures. Manipur: All-Party Delegation Should Be Sent to State To Curb Violence, Says Sanjay Raut.

Curfew was relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts while it was relaxed for eight to 10 hours in Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

There is no curfew in the remaining six hill districts, mostly dominated by the Nagas. The Manipur government has also appealed to the people to extend all possible help in restoring normalcy in the state.

