New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The second meeting of a board of enquiry set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 is slated to be held on October 20, officials said on Tuesday.

The first session was held on Monday during which migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies shared their suggestions and views with the board.

The Board of Enquiry and Hearing, set up on the directions of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, is headed by DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain.

The second session will take place on Wednesday, DDA officials said.

In Wednesday's hearing, it is expected that the board will hear from more than 8,300 participants from the marginalised sections of society, who have been invited to submit their suggestions orally related to JJ colonies and solid waste management, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

Considering the huge number of objections and suggestions received on draft master plan-2041, the DDA has planned to convene series of hearings, categorically based on various sections of draft plan such as environment, economy, heritage, shelter, transport, social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, new development polices, among others, within a month time, it said.

The urban body had earlier said that the hearings would be conducted online and chapter-wise.

The Delhi Development Authority had published the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 on June 9 this year for inviting objections and suggestions from general public. Nearly 33,000 objections and suggestions in writing were received by the DDA in the stipulated time period of 75 days, officials said.

The last date to send the objections and suggestions was August 23.

More than 8,700 participants were invited and given opportunities to submit their objections and suggestions orally before the Board during the first hearing, the DDA said on Tuesday.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

These objections and suggestions have been categorised chapter-wise and as per various other issues related to development of Delhi.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, DDA had earlier said.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

"These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans," the draft added.

