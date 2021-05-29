New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established a near isothermal forging technology used in manufacturing critical aero engine components.

"DRDO has established near isothermal forging technology to produce all five stages of high-pressure compressors discs out of difficult-to-deform titanium alloy using its unique 2000 MT isothermal forge press," the DRDO said.

"This is a crucial tech for self-reliance in aero-engine tech," it added.

"With this development, India has joined the league of limited global engine developers to have the manufacturing capabilities of such critical aero engine components," it further mentioned. (ANI)

