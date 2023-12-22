Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): A woman passenger from Cote d'Ivoire was apprehended at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on suspicion of smuggling cocaine.

DRI officials seized a staggering 1,273 grammes of the white powdery substance, purported to be cocaine, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs. 13 crores hidden within her handbags

According to DRI officials, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers apprehended a woman passenger of Cote d'Ivoire nationality who came to Mumbai and recovered 1,273 grammes of a white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately Rs. 13 crores from her possession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

The drugs was ingeniously concealed in the inner layers of the handbag and clutch bag being carried by her.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

