Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): A high-level Drug Destruction Committee of CBIC including senior officials of DRI and Mumbai Customs, on Tuesday destroyed 31.948 kg of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) worth Rs 265 crore, according to an official release.

NDPS like heroin, cocaine, and marijuana were incinerated at the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF), MWML, Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Incineration of such seized items, which are hazardous to nature if released otherwise, is required to be done in incinerators fitted with standardised pollution control devices.

This is the third such destruction in this financial year, the first being on July 19, 2023, of 128.47 kg of drugs valued at Rs 865 crore and the second on December 13, 2023, of 54.85 kg of drugs valued at Rs 410 crore in the illicit market.

Thus, in this financial year, a total of 215.268 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1540 crore were destroyed, officials stated further.These drugs have been seized by various agencies, like the Postal Appraisal Section (PAS), the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Mumbai Customs is committed to ensuring strict law enforcement against the illicit trafficking of NDPS substances to secure our citizens a safe and healthy lives.

Persons carrying banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are guilty of the offence under Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and are liable to punishment under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS Act 1985, read along with provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

