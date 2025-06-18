New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): In a continued effort to combat wildlife crimes, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed an operation on June 16, successfully obstructing the trafficking of leopard parts.

Acting on credible intelligence, the two suspect persons were intercepted on a highway near Titajuri village on the outskirts of Nagaon, Assam, and two leopard skins and 20 bones of leopard (weighing 2.58 kgs) were recovered from their possession, according to a release.

During the chaotic situation, one of the suspects took advantage of the crowd and managed to escape into a nearby forest. The confiscated leopard skins and bones, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to the Kathiatoli Forest Range for further action.

The leopard (Panthera Pardus) is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, providing the highest level of protection for endangered species. Hunting of leopards, and possession and trading of their parts are illegal. The leopard is also listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), thereby banning commercial trade of its parts.

The battle against poaching, hunting, smuggling, trafficking and illegal trade of protected species of animals and plants is an ongoing effort of the law enforcement agencies.

Besides the present seizure, since January 2025, DRI and Customs in the North Eastern Region have also seized one tiger skin and tiger bones weighing 14 kilograms, two elephant tusks, three kilograms of ambergris (vomit of sperm whale), four leopard skins, two otter skins, one skin of bear head, two kilograms of pangolin scales and eight kilograms of leopard bones. These animals are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making their hunting prohibited and trading and possession of their parts also prohibited. (ANI)

