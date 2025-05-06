Ujjain, (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Unit, successfully intercepted two individuals involved in the illegal wildlife trade, seizing two leopard skins with heads and one ivory (wild boar horn) in an operation in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The operation took place on the morning of May 4, 2025, after the DRI acted on specific intelligence about traders attempting to sell wildlife articles.

The two leopard skins, complete with heads, and the ivory (wild boar horn) were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Leopards are listed in Schedule I of the Act, which strictly prohibits the trade, sale, purchase, or possession of leopard skins or any part of the animal. The ivory, another valuable wildlife article, was also seized in the operation.

Both the seized wildlife articles and the two offenders were handed over to the District Forest Division, Ujjain, for further investigation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The DRI's swift action in this case highlights its ongoing commitment to combat the illegal trade of endangered species and wildlife trafficking.

This seizure adds to the successful track record of the DRI, which in January 2025 had also seized a leopard skin in Maharashtra's Akola district, intercepting three individuals involved in the case. These operations reinforce the DRI's focus on protecting India's wildlife by dismantling trafficking networks operating within the country and across borders.

The DRI's continued efforts, driven by intelligence and enforcement expertise, demonstrate its proactive approach in enforcing the Wildlife Protection Act. Through these targeted actions and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the DRI aims to safeguard India's endangered species from illegal exploitation and trafficking. (ANI)

