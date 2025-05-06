Mumbai, May 6: Despite soaring temperatures and growing anxiety over depleting water levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ruled out any immediate water cuts in Mumbai. Officials confirmed that the seven lakes supplying water to the city currently hold 3.3 lakh million litres—22.7% of their full capacity, matching last year’s levels. The civic body assured that this stock is sufficient to ensure uninterrupted water supply until July 31. The BMC has also received approval from the state government to tap into contingency reserves if needed.

According to a Times of India report, the BMC has drawn up a contingency plan that includes drawing water from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams, should the lake levels drop further. Officials stated that while the situation is under control, the impact of high evaporation rates due to heat is being closely monitored. In the past 15 days alone, Mumbai has used up reserves that would typically last 24 days. Mumbai: Water Cut To Be Announced Soon? Stock in 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City Drop to 30.24%, Rapid Evaporation Due to High Temperatures Major Concern.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani chaired a review meeting on May 5 to assess the city’s preparedness amid fluctuating water levels. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar and Chief Engineer Purshottam Malavade also attended the session. Officials said while no immediate cuts are planned, usage patterns and lake levels are under constant watch. They added that rainfall predictions from the IMD will guide any future decisions. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 24-Hour Shutdown of Water Supply in Eastern Suburbs Due To Repair and Infrastructure Works; Check List of Affected Areas.

The report further highlights that 34% of Mumbai’s daily water supply, nearly 3,950 million litres, is lost due to leakages and water theft. To address this, the BMC is pushing for infrastructure upgrades and improved monitoring systems. Citizens have also been urged to conserve water and report any visible leaks. Though July 31 is the current cutoff, officials warn that a delayed monsoon could shift the timeline.

