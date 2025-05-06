Bengaluru, May 6: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Karnataka, where a youth was killed after a cricket match in the Shimoga district. The alleged incident occurred on May 5 in Bhadravati after a verbal fight during a cricket match led to a violent dispute. The deceased was identified as Arun (23). Police officials said that Arun lost his life following a dispute that began during a cricket match.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place on Monday night when a verbal fight took place between Arun and a few others during a cricket match at Akkamahadevi School ground, according to the police. Cops said that after the match was over, the confrontation occurred during a party in Keshavpura. Soon, the situation turned into a violent altercation, which resulted in Arun's death. IPL 2025: Karnataka Police Arrest Three Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans for Sacrificing Goat in Front of Virat Kohli Cutout.

Cops were immediately alerted about the incident, and a police team from Hosamane police station reached the scene of the crime. Confirming the incident, Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, said that five to six individuals were involved in it. After the incident, cops took five people into custody for interrogation. An investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

In a separate incident which occurred in Mandya district, a man killed the father of his daughter's jilted lover to avenge her murder. The deceased man was later identified as Narasimhe Gowda, a resident of Manikyanahalli village located near Pandavapura in Mandya district. Police said that the accused, Venkatesh, is at large. They also noted that Venkatesh's daughter, Deepika, who worked as a schoolteacher, was brutally murdered on January 19, 2024. Karnataka Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Sexual Assault Attempt in Hubballi.

Deepika was killed by Nitesh Gowda, the son of the deceased, Narasimhe Gowda, after she distanced herself from him. Cops also said that Venkatesh was waiting to take revenge since his daughter’s death. Initially, his intention was to kill Nitesh, but he was unable to carry out the plan.

