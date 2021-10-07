Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Also Read | Mathura Shocker: Second Year Nursing Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room.

Their bail applications will be heard on Friday, the court said.

Also Read | Foreigners Coming to India Through Chartered Flights to be Granted Tourist Visas from October 15, Says MHA.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought an extension of their NCB custody, but the request was not granted.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)