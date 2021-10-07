Lucknow, October 7: In a shocking incident, a student perusing a diploma course in General Nursing and Midwifery, was found hanging in her hostel room in Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Charitable hospital of Mathura on Wednesday. According to reports, the deceased's roommate, who had gone out, found the room's door locked on returning. When there was no response from the other side, she looked inside the window and found the deceased hanging from the fan. She immediately informed the warned. Uttar Pradesh: 23-Year-Old Student Tortured And Killed in Moradabad District.

According to a report by the Times of India, MP Singh, SP (City) said the student had been staying in RK Mission’s girls' hostel and was in her second year. The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem. The matter is being probed. Meanwhile, her family has reportedly alleged the deceased was been harassed by the warden. However the hospital administrator reportedly claimed that the deceased was suffering from depression after facing neurological issues.. Adding that she had some family issues as well. Telangana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Dead in Clash Between Hostel Students at BITS in Narsampet.

Assistant secretary and hospital administrator Swami Kalikrishnaananda TOI that the principal had contacted the deceased's parents earlier because of her performance. Her grandmother had turned up, but the she was asked to take the girl home as 'she was not looking good'. However, the grandmother had refused to do citing that condition at her home were 'not favourable'. The deceased was a second year student of diploma course in General Nursing and Midwifery and originally hailed from Agra.

