New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested 4 persons, during separate raids, for peddling drugs in the national capital and seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore.

According to officials, a total of 930 gms of brownish substance, which was eventually determined as heroin, was seized from them along with cash and other articles.

The seized drugs were said to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officials said.

In the first operation, on receiving information about the availability of drugs, a raid was conducted at Sultanpuri Delhi and a drug trafficker, identified as Rakesh Singh (46), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi was arrested. During his house search, a recovery of 258 grams of heroin, Rs 4.2 lakh in cash (earned from selling of heroin) was made.

In a separate operation, information was received at the ANTF office of the Crime Branch about a peddler identified as Shadaab, a resident of Ushait at Budaun in UP and currently living as a tenant in New Usmanpur, Northeast Delhi. He was alleged to be involved in smuggling of heroin from his house.

He had brought heroin in huge quantities and had concealed the narcotic at his rented premise.

After verifying the information and obtaining a warrant to search his house, a raid was conducted and Shadab was apprehended.

During the house search, a total of 262 grams of heroin, many small polythenes (being used for the packing of heroin), cash amount Rs 60,000, and one electronic weighing machine (being used for weighing the heroin) were seized from his house.

During the raid, Shadab deliberately broke his phone in a bid to destroy evidence.

An FIR was registered under sections 21 and 25 of NDPS ACT and Section 201 of IPC.

In a third operation, on information, alleged drug peddler Mohan Gupta was apprehended from an area under Wazirabad Flyover, Delhi and 410 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case under section 21 NDPS Act was registered and Gupta (25) was arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)