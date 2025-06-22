India News | DSP Dies of Cardiac Arrest in J&K's Kupwara

Jun 22, 2025
India News | DSP Dies of Cardiac Arrest in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) A young police officer from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district died due to sudden cardiac arrest on Sunday, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aamir Amin Bhat suffered a massive heart attack at his home at Ujroo in Langate area of Kupwara district, they said.

The officials said that Bhat (30) was rushed to a hospital, but he died as the doctors tried to revive him.

Bhat, who qualified the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service examination in 2024, had just finished his probation period and was awaiting his first posting.

