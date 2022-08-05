New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will organise a Tiranga rally next week to celebrate 75 years of India's independence under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

The rally will cover a distance of four kilometres and will see participation of teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the university, it said.

"A Tiranga Yatra will be organised by the University of Delhi on August 10 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'. The historic yatra will be led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh. All officials and teaching staff of the university will participate in this Tiranga Yatra," the DU said.

