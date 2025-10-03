Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, speaking on the occasion of Dussehra, said that the party's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai would set the electoral agenda for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, which are expected to be held in phases after Diwali.

"Local body elections are going to be held across Maharashtra. The agenda for this election will be set in today's (Thursday's) Dussehra rally. Mahayuti will achieve tremendous success in all these elections," Nirupam told ANI on Thursday.

Targeting the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), Nirupam added, "Just mud will fly in Shivaji Park. Where mud flies, ideas cannot come. Where mud flies, there will only be politics of horse-trading."

The Shiv Sena's Dussehra Melava has been one of the most significant annual political events in the state, traditionally held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, but this year also witnessed a show of strength from the Eknath Shinde-led faction at Azad Maidan.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC hailed the rally as more than just a political demonstration. "This Dussehra rally wasn't just a show of strength... Shiv Sena stands with the farmers as well as with the flood victims," she told ANI.

She further said, "This Dussehra is marked by the commitment that Shiv Sainiks are standing with our brothers and sisters from Marathwada and Vidarbha, who have faced significant hardship due to the rains. This is our message this Dussehra..."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also addressed the gathering, reiterating the party's commitment to distressed farmers and underscoring the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

'Vijayadashmi' or Dussehra is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and the festival also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri celebrations. (ANI)

