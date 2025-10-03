Kolkata, October 3: The local authorities in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, for today, October 3, 2025. The participants who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the live winning numbers on official platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has grown to be a local favourite, drawing large participation from residents across the city throughout the week. Scroll down to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 3. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played in a similar manner as that of Satta Matka. It is conducted in multiple rounds known as “bazis”, with results declared at regular intervals throughout the day. Enthusiasts can follow the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 3 to track the latest winning numbers and updates. The Kolkata FF Result will be declared across eight rounds conducted every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 3, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 370 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

After each “bazi”, participants can check their numbers and track the results live on online portals. It is advised that players should approach such games with caution. While state-run lotteries are legal, betting on games can involve legal complications. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Moreover, the financial risks tied to gambling remain high, with participants often losing more than they gain. Therefore, individuals are urged to play responsibly, keeping both legal and monetary consequences in mind.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).