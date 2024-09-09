New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday released a list of nine probable candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections slated for September 27.

Their names include Rishabh Chaudhary, Rishiraj Singh, Aman Kapasiya, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Aryan Maan, Yash Dabas, Kanishka Chaudhary, Himanshu Nagar, and Mitravinda.

These probable candidates have started pre-election campaigning across various colleges of Delhi University. The campaigning will be held until September 12.

During the campaign, the probable candidates will interact with the students, inform them about the accomplishments of outgoing ABVP-led DUSU and collect information on any issues by them via Google forms.

Based on the students' feedback during the pre-campaigning, the probable candidates will be selected by the election committee and a final list will be released later on.

“The Delhi University Students' Union Elections are no less than a festival for the Delhi University Students. Today we have released a list of nine probable candidates who are going to colleges and informing about the accomplishments of ABVP led DUSU among the students and address their issues through different feedback mechanisms. This will provide us with a framework to address the students' needs and expectations. We will soon release a list of the final four candidates,” ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri stated.

The DUSU polls will be held on September 27 and resulting will be declared a day after.

