New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Accusing the Delhi University of violating the UGC guidelines in its PhD admissions, DUSU president Ronak Khatri on Monday alleged that selections were made solely based on interviews.

Delhi University's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, refuted the allegations and said the varsity has not received any such complaint.

The administration has maintained that the admission process is conducted fairly and in accordance with regulations.

Addressing a press conference, Khatri claimed that, except for the English Department, no other department has disclosed the marks obtained by the selected candidates.

"As per the UGC (University Grants Commission) norms, 70 per cent weightage should be given to the NET score and 30 per cent to the interview, but the DU (Delhi University) has given admissions based only on interviews. They have admitted candidates based on ideological alignment," he alleged.

Khatri also questioned the transparency of the selection process.

"The marks were not shown in the selection list. Reserved category seats were given to the students, who could have secured admission in the general category. Even the allocation of assistant professors and hostel allotments is being done based on ideological affiliations," he said.

Demanding an inquiry into the matter, Khatri said that "we want a committee to investigate these irregularities".

"This is just the beginning. We will expose more scams in the coming weeks," he asserted.

