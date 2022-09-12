New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The e-auction of gifts and souvenirs presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin on his birthday on September 17.

Over the past few years, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored to receive innumerable mementos and gifts from famous personalities and well-wishers from the length and breadth of the nation. The historic gifts of love include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artifacts.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is now ready to welcome visitors for a very special exhibition of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1200 gifts and mementos given to the Prime Minister will be auctioned. Among these 1,200 gifts, the center of attraction is the replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

This time around, however, is an exciting new attraction of sports memorabilia. Team India's stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, and Thomas Cup Championship earned us a place in history and an enviable haul of medals. Now the badminton racket, autographed by the ace shuttler, K Srikant can be owned by any body. Also up for grabs are sports jerseys bearing autographs of the wrestling, hockey, lawn bowling, and para-powerlifting teams.

Also, the statue of Rani Kamala Pati, presented by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the Prime Minister on behalf of his state government, and the Trishool presented by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Amrit Kalash containing the sacred soil of Ayodhya are some other attractions.

Talking about this exhibition, Director General of NGMA Adwaita Gadanayaka said that "It is an honor to showcase this collection of over 1,000 objects received as gifts, which will now be on show for the general public. All these collector's items will go under the hammer later this month and anyone can bid and acquire these historic gift items."

Gadanayaka further said, "These mementos are tokens of love and appreciation that the Prime Minister inspires amongst people. While many are objects of considerable artistic value, some are simple handmade gifts of love; all of which are nevertheless, collector's items by virtue of their place in history."

"It is with pride that we announce the auction of these gift items from September 17 to October 2, 2022, and the general public is invited to participate in the same. This will be the fourth of the series of successful auctions, first launched by the PMO in January 2019. As in the past, the funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause the Namami Gange Programme," he added.

It is notable that a flagship project of the Union Government. Namami Gange seeks to conserve and rejuvenate our National River, Ganga by controlling pollution and improving the fragile river ecosystem.

The sacred river, worshipped as Goddess Ganga, is integral to the spiritual and cultural landscape of India and also plays a crucial role in the socio-economic development of India as nearly forty percent of our population depends on the river for sustenance. The proceeds generated by the auction will provide a much-needed impetus to this noble service offered to the river Ganga, truly the lifeline of the country.

The e-auction will take place online from September 17 to October 2, 2022, and the general public is invited to participate in the same by logging on to this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/

