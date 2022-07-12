Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched e-registration service for new vehicles through automobile dealers.

"This is a historic initiative that will enable the common man get the delivery of the smart registration certificate on their doorsteps," said Mann while launching this service.

The chief minister said by empowering private dealers selling new vehicles to issue registration certificates, people will not have to stand in long queues for hours to get their new vehicles registered at offices of the regional transport authorities and sub-divisional magistrates.

He said private dealers will provide this facility for new vehicle owners by login through their Aadhaar numbers.

After login, the dealer will upload data or documents of the new vehicle and verification will be conducted with the owner's Aadhaar number, he said.

For the registration of a new vehicle, the fee and taxes will be paid online.

Mann said the registration certificate can be downloaded from the link sent to the mobile phone of the vehicle owner while the smart card of registration certificate will be directly sent to the address of the owner.

