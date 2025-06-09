New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi will soon get an e-waste eco park at Holambi Kalan and it will be designed to process up to 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, officials said on Monday.

The initiative is being led by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

Sirsa chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to initiate the next phase of development, during which it was decided that a global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) would be issued by the DSIIDC to invite "the world's best green-technology partners to build this benchmark project".

Spanning 11.4 acres, the park will be built under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis for a concession period of 15 years, according to an official statement.

It will be designed to process up to 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually -- encompassing all 106 categories notified under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022 -- the statement said.

The park's construction is expected to be completed within 18 months. Once fully-operational, the eco park is projected to process up to 25 per cent of Delhi's total e-waste annually within the next five years.

In addition to e-waste recycling, the eco park will feature dedicated zones for dismantling, refurbishing, component testing, plastic recovery and a second-hand electronics market. It will also house skilling and training centres to formally upskill thousands of informal workers engaged in unregulated and hazardous e-waste handling.

"This project will generate more than a thousand of green jobs," Sirsa was quoted as saying in the statement.

