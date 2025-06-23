Rewari (Haryana) [India], June 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck Haryana's Rewari on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 10.02 pm, with its epicentre located at latitude 28.08 N and longitude 76.49 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI130: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard on London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

Sharing the information on X, NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 2.5 on June 23, at 22:02:26 IST, Lat: 28.08 N, Long: 76.49 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Rewari, Haryana."

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)