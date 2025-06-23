Mumbai, June 23: As many as five passengers and two crew members onboard an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the Tata Group-owned airline said. Of the seven, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued feeling unwell, were taken to the medical room on landing in the city for further examination, Air India said in a statement.

They were later discharged, and the incident is being investigated, the airline said. "On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai (June 23) five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight," the airline said without sharing the total number of passengers and crew on board. Air India Express Flight IX-2564 From Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu Returns Midway, Airline Cites Technical Issue.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai where the airline's medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance, it said. "After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged," Air India said. ‘I Will Crash the Plane’: Doctor Arrested After Causing Panic on Bengaluru-Surat Air India Express Flight Over Baggage Dispute.

Air India also said it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

