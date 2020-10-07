Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], October 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday.

The tremor occurred at 3:32 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidate From Patna’s Paliganj Takes Out Rally on ‘Bull’ Before Filing Nomination (Watch Video).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-10-2020, 03:32:56 IST, Lat: 25.33 & Long: 94.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Also Read | Indian Railways Restores Earlier System of Issuing Second Reservation Chart 30 Minutes Before Train Departure.

Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)