Patna, October 7: An independent candidate, testing his fate in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, drew traction on social media as he took out a rally on bull before filing his nomination. The candidate was identified in reports as Ravindra Prasad alias Kapil Yadav. He is contesting from Paliganj vidhan sabha seat in Patna district. BJP 1st List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Released: Shooter Shreyasi Singh Fielded From Jamui Seat, Check All 27 Names.

While he was riding on the bull, dozens of supporters joined him enroute the designated office for filing the candidature. Some scribes identified Yadav as an independent candidate, but reports also claimed that he is a candidate fielded by People Party of India Democratic -- a lesser known political entity.

Watch Video of Candidate Campaigning on Bull

पटना के पालिगंज से निर्दलीय उमीदवार ने भैंसे की सवारी कर नामांकन भरा। शायद इसकी सोच होगी भाजपा जिसके नाम पर वोट माँगती, जनता उसके हसबेंड को देख कर वोट दे दे।😂😂 pic.twitter.com/85dsGfXPH7 — Jatinder Kumar ( Tony ) (@tonyJatinder9) October 6, 2020

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar is October 8. The BJP, RJD and JD(U) have released their first list of candidates. The polls will begin from October 28, and will be held in three phases. The second and third round of voting is scheduled on November 3 and 7. The results would be declared on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 12:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).