Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

Also Read | China Economy Grows 4.9% in Q3: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 19, 2020.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)