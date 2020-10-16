Kabul, October 16: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan on Friday. According to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the Hindu Kush around 3:40 pm. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Earthquakes Hit Pakistan and Afghanistan; Residents in Islamabad and Kabul Feel Medium Intensity Tremors.

No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 16-10-2020, 15:40:52 IST, Lat: 36.62 & Long: 71.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake Hits Hindu Kush:

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 16-10-2020, 15:40:52 IST, Lat: 36.62 & Long: 71.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hindu Kush , Afghanistan for more information https://t.co/CLp8Y6AJIW pic.twitter.com/DjmOuATd00 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 16, 2020

Further details were awaited. Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted north-northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit 237 km north-northeast of Kabul at 05:33:10 IST today," the NCS had then said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).