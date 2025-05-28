Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], May 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Churachandpur region of Manipur on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the tremors of the earthquake occurred at 10:23 am at a depth of 36 km and were recorded at a latitude of 24.55 North and a longitude of 93.70 East.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/05/2025 10:23:55 IST, Lat: 24.55 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," the NCS stated on X.

No casualties have been reported. Further details awaited.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale was experienced in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, according to NCS.

The tremors of the earthquake occurred at 01:10 am that day at a depth of 10 km. It was recorded at a latitude of 27.51 North and a longitude of 92.12 East.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 23/05/2025 01:10:09 IST, Lat: 27.51 N, Long: 92.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh", the NCS posted on X. (ANI)

