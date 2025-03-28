A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday around 11:50 AM, with tremors felt in India’s Delhi-NCR and several neighboring countries. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 12 km from Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The quake impacted multiple nations, including Bangladesh, India, Laos, Thailand, and China. Strong tremors led to panic in affected regions, with residents rushing outdoors. Authorities are assessing potential damage and casualties. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok After Quake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings (Watch Videos).

Earthquake Tremors in Delhi-NCR

