Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], April 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands in the early hours of Sunday, as per National Center for Seismology data.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 1:05 am, was at a depth of 137 km in the Andaman Sea as per the NCS data.

Tooking to socail media on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 01:05:52 IST, Lat: 15.25 & Long: 96.72, Depth: 137 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

Earlier on March 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit the Andaman Islands, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on the same day.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated. (ANI)

