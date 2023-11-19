An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, November 19. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:36 pm, and no Tsunami warning has reportedly been issued yet. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Andaman Islands, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Andaman Sea

An earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea at 6:36 pm today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/726vmks28u — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

