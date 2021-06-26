New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Saturday received his second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to not hesitate and get vaccinated to fight the pandemic.

Aggarwal was elected as the new East Delhi Mayor on June 16.

He received his second dose of the vaccine at a school in Laxmi Nagar, officials said.

The mayor appealed to the people to not hesitate and get the jab to fight the pandemic.

He asked people to motivate others too to get the shot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)