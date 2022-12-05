New Delhi, December 5: The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm on Monday.

"As per the Commission's notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on December 5, 2022," tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on November 13, the Election Commission of India prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit polls from November 12 to December 5, 2022. The Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on November 12 to 5.30 pm on December 5 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8. The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.

