Kolkata, February 11: The twin menaces of corruption and violence are spreading like cancer in West Bengal politics in the current scenario, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose told mediapersons on Wednesday. The Governor on Wednesday afternoon attended the convocation programme of a private university in Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district.

While interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the programme, the Governor made this observation regarding the prevailing trend of politics in West Bengal. “Two issues, like cancer, have grown unprecedentedly in West Bengal’s politics. One is violence and the second is unbridled corruption. We are fighting together to build a Bengal free of violence and corruption. No effort is being spared to build a Bengali society free of violence and corruption,” the Governor observed. West Bengal Budget: Mamata Banerjee Govt Raises Lakshmi Bhandar Payout by INR 500 Ahead of Assembly Elections.

Welcoming the Union government’s move on Wednesday in rolling out fresh comprehensive guidelines establishing the official protocol for the rendition of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’, the Governor said that besides being the national song of the country, ‘Vande Mataram’ reflects the soul of Indian society. “The song reflects the freedom of the people of the country to air their demands without fear,” Bose observed.

However, he refused to comment on the development earlier in the day wherein a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the plea from the West Bengal government challenging an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court granting the liberty to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out a probe in connection with the recent violence at Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. West Bengal DA Hike: Mamata Banerjee Govt Announces 4% Increase in Interim Budget Ahead of Assembly Polls.

“This is a strictly judicial matter, and as the Governor of the state, I would not like to make any comments on the matter,” Bose added. However, he strongly backed the initiatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. “SIR is the right step to ensure free and fair elections in India,” he said.

